Brokerages Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Computer Programs & Systems posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

