Brokers Offer Predictions for Euronav NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Euronav in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 1,441,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 496,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3,562.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 356,230 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,000.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 167,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 152,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

