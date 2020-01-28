Brokers Set Expectations for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WSFS opened at $41.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

