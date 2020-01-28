Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $22.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $23.03 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $21.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $95.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.69 million to $95.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

