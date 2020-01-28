California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 51,636 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.56% of CME Group worth $399,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

