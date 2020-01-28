California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 128,271 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,271 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Mastercard worth $644,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,591. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

NYSE MA opened at $315.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.67 and a 200-day moving average of $284.17. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

