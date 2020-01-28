California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of U.S. Bancorp worth $274,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,221,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

