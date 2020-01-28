California Public Employees Retirement System Has $315.62 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of Baxter International worth $315,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 88,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $91.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

