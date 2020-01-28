California Public Employees Retirement System Has $317.21 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 613,959 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Honeywell International worth $317,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.