California Public Employees Retirement System Has $463.51 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.82% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $463,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,776,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,062,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 869,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,017,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

