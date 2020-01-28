California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Anthem worth $367,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,964,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 60.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 563,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,354,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

