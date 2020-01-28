California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 52,064 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $307,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

NYSE TMO opened at $330.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

