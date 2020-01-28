California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 57,775 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Boeing worth $408,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.60 and its 200 day moving average is $352.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

