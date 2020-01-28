California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of Ross Stores worth $296,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,163,000 after acquiring an additional 519,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,489,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 457,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

