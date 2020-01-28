California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CWT opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

