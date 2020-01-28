Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $93.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.