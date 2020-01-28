Canaccord Genuity Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $165.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.42, a PEG ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.45. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

