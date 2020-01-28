Canon (CAJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Canon had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Canon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canon stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canon has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

