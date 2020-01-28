Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE:CGC opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,138 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

