Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CARO. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Carolina Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $116,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

