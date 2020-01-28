Celestica (CLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

