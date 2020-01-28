Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will post $66.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.08 million. Chaparral Energy reported sales of $61.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $237.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.47 million, with estimates ranging from $244.01 million to $293.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CHAP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.32. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

