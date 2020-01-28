Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $116.90 and a 12-month high of $161.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

