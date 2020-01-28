Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,051,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

