CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Get CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH alerts:

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.