Cimarex Energy Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Shares of XEC opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.