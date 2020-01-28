Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRUS opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

