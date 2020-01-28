Citigroup Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $80.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTC. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.57.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 215.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28. PTC has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PTC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.