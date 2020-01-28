Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of AFLAC worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.