Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,107,000 after buying an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 683,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

