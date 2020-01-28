Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 21,842 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $29,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

