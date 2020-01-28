Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 176,536 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,340,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

