Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $35,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,830.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 697.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

