Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,735 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,774,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $324.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $263.35 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

