Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $64.57 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 261,488 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after acquiring an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

