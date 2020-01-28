Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of ONEOK worth $45,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

