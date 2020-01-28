Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $23.88 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 474,407 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $23,877,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 384,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

