Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $24.29 Million in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,291,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 77,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $209.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

