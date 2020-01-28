Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

