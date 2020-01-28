Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 125,152 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,215.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,152 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

