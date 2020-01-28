Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,244 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.09.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $379.07 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $384.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average of $357.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

