Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,289 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,367,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,294,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 68,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.