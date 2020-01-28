Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

