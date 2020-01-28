Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clarus by 6,271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clarus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clarus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clarus by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

