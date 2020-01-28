Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY20 guidance at $6.05-6.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX stock opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

