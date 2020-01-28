Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCEP. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $159,971,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,169,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

