Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $89,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.