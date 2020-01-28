Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.