Comcast Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the cable giant will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Comcast by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

