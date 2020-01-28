Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 426,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 138,565 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

